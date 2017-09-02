US Open: Dominic Thiem and Alexandr Dolgopolov reach fourth round

World number eight Dominic Thiem reached the fourth round of the US Open in 2016

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Sixth seed Dominic Thiem registered a straight-set win over Adrian Mannarino to reach the US Open fourth round.

The Austrian, ranked eighth in the world, beat the French world number 34 7-5 6-3 6-4 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Mannarino served for the first set but sent a volley wide, allowing Thiem to break, and then lost seven games in a row as he struggled for rhythm.

Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov also reached the fourth round with a speedy win over Serbia's Viktor Troicki.

Thiem, who has reached the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows three times in the past four years, will play either Roberto Bautista Agut or Juan Martin del Potro next.

"The key point was when I broke in the first set, otherwise it would be very, very complicated. He's a very tough opponent," Thiem, 23, said.

Dolgopolov beat Troicki 6-1 6-0 6-4 victory, hitting 24 winners and dominating with his first serve to win in just one hour and 21 minutes.

This is the 28-year-old's best run at a Grand Slam since he reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in 2011.

He will face either Spanish world number one Rafael Nadal or Argentine Leonardo Mayer in the last 16 on Monday.