US Open 2017: Rafael Nadal fights back to beat Leonardo Mayer in third round
Top seed Rafael Nadal overcame stubborn resistance from Argentina's Leonardo Mayer to reach the fourth round at the US Open in New York.
The Spaniard, 31, lost the first set but fought back to win 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 6-1 6-4 after three hours and 16 minutes.
Nadal saw 13 break points go begging before finally breaking the world number 59 after nearly two hours.
He dropped just five more games on his way to a last-16 meeting with Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov.
More soon.
