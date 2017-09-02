US Open 2017: Garbine Muguruza v Petra Kvitova, plus Sharapova plays on day seven

Muguruza is seeking to win her third Grand Slam title

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept

Garbine Muguruza will take on Petra Kvitova on day seven of the US Open, while Maria Sharapova continues her return to Grand Slam action.

Spanish third seed Muguruza faces two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova in the fourth round at 00:00 BST on Monday.

Sharapova, in her first Slam for 19 months following a ban, faces Anastasia Sevastova at about 19:00 on Sunday.

They follow 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov against Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta at 16:00.

Venus Williams and Carla Suarez Navarro will conclude the day session at approximately 21:00 on Saturday, and Sam Querrey plays the second night-session match against Mischa Zverev at around 02:00 on Sunday.

Muguruza, who won her second major title at Wimbledon in July, is on course to take the world number one ranking and potentially the third leg of a career Grand Slam in New York.

It's nice to play someone who won a Grand Slam this year. Petra Kvitova

The Spaniard, 23, has lost her last two matches against Kvitova but is full of confidence after backing up her Wimbledon win with a best-ever run at Flushing Meadows.

"I'm taking every match as a final here," said Muguruza. "I think she's an incredible player. It's going to be interesting. It's a good fourth round to play."

Kvitova has been in sparkling form in New York, her best since returning to action in May following a knife attack at her home last December.

"It's nice to play someone who won a Grand Slam this year," said the Czech 13th seed. "I'm really looking forward for the big stage and for that match."

Wildcard Sharapova returns to the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the fourth time as she takes on Latvia's Sevastova, the world number 17 and a quarter-finalist 12 months ago.

Shapovalov relishing new experiences

Shapovalov advanced to the fourth round when Britain's Kyle Edmund retired with a neck injury

Shapovalov has become the star attraction in the bottom half of the men's draw, which has been decimated in terms of leading names.

Carreno Busta is the highest seed left in that half, while the Canadian is the youngest man to reach the fourth round in 28 years.

"It's huge," said Shapovalov. "There is a lot of new experiences, everything kind of happens too quickly. My team kind of makes me focus one match at a time.

"I don't really have time to take in everything that I have done, but I'm sure at the end of the year, when I look back, I'll really have time to see how far I have come in one year."