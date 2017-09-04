US Open: Karolina Pliskova beats Jennifer Brady to reach quarter-finals

Karolina Pliskova has made the quarter-finals at four of the last five Grand Slams

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day

Karolina Pliskova cruised into the quarter-finals of the US Open with a straight-sets win over American Jennifer Brady.

The Czech world number one, 25, had to save match point before beating China's Shaui Zhang in the third round.

But she needed only 46 minutes to win 6-1 6-0 on Arthur Ashe Stadium against the world number 91, who was competing in the last 16 for the first time.

Pliskova will now face Coco Vandeweghe or Lucie Safarova in the next round.

However, she needs to reach the final at Flushing Meadows to have a chance at retaining her world number one ranking.

She has had a mixed tournament so far but was efficient against Brady, hitting 23 winners to the American's six, and dominating with her first serve.

Brady won only 22 points, compared to Pliskova's 55, and struggled for rhythm as she played on Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time.

"I think she was a little bit nervous, it was her first time on Ashe, and that's normal," Pliskova said.

"I wanted to take advantage from that. Hopefully I'll be on here for the next match as well."