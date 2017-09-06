Andy Murray: World number two 'most likely' to miss rest of season with hip injury

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Andy Murray limps out of Wimbledon

Andy Murray says he will "most likely" miss the rest of the season because of his ongoing hip injury.

The British world number two, 30, pulled out of the US Open two days before the tournament began and has not played since Wimbledon in July.

He has withdrawn from October's ATP Tour events in Beijing and Shanghai and will likely miss the events in Vienna and Paris later that month.

"This is the best decision for my long-term future," said the Scot.

In a statement posted on social media, Murray said he will begin his 2018 season at the Brisbane International, starting on 1 January, in preparation for the Australian Open, which begins on 15 January, following a "frustrating year on court for many reasons".

"I'm confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season," he said.

"I have a fantastic team working alongside me to help me through this process and appreciate the support from them and all of my fans over this difficult period."

The three-time Grand Slam champion travelled to New York with the expectation of playing the US Open and practised all week before withdrawing on 26 August.

On Wednesday, he said he had consulted with several leading hip specialists and his own team before reaching the decision not to defend his China Open and Shanghai Masters titles.

Murray is also the reigning Vienna Open and Paris Masters champion, having moved to world number one by reaching the final of the latter in November, before he was overtaken in the rankings by Spain's Rafael Nadal in August.

He revealed during Wimbledon that he had suffered with a sore hip at times since his early twenties, but it became more significant following his French Open semi-final defeat by Stan Wawrinka in June.

Murray's preparation for Wimbledon was cut back and he was hampered by the injury during his five-set defeat by Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals at the All England Club.

BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller

Murray's last match was at Wimbledon on 12 July, and so by signalling his season is most likely over, he is allowing himself virtually six months free of competitive action.

This is in an attempt to heal a chronic hip problem, which has been an issue intermittently for many years and returned during June's French Open semi-final.

Surgery, tellingly, has not been mentioned. The back operation Murray had four years ago was a success but it took him a year to return to his best, and with the benefits of hip surgery far from guaranteed, rest and rehabilitation is the chosen course.

Murray is still hoping to play his charity exhibition match with Roger Federer in the week before the ATP Finals.

He will not be able to defend his title at London's O2 Arena as he is not among the year's top eight players. When the US Open points are formally added on, he will be outside the eight qualifying positions.

In theory, he could return and win the Paris Masters to qualify but that is highly unlikely.

The hope is that - after a winter training block - he will be fully fit by the time he arrives in Brisbane.

Match fitness will take longer to achieve, but Murray may be in good company in Australia in January.

Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori have already called time on 2017, which could lead to some high-profile clashes in the first week of the Australian Open.

Murray, for example, may not even be among the top 16 seeds.