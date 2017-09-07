US Open 2017: Madison Keys beats Kaia Kanepi to reach semi-finals

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Madison Keys outplayed Kaia Kanepi to complete an all-American line-up in the US Open women's semi-finals.

The 15th seed won 6-3 6-3 to join Coco Vandeweghe, Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens in the last four.

It is the first time since 1981 that four American women have made the semi-finals in New York, and the first time anywhere since Wimbledon 1985.

Vandeweghe, seeded 20th, earlier beat Czech top seed Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Williams, 37, is the only one of the four Americans to have reached a Grand Slam final, the first of which came at Flushing Meadows 20 years ago.

