US Open 2017: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid reach men's wheelchair doubles final

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett retained their Wimbledon title in July

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary on selected matches every day.

Britain's Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are into the final of the US Open men's wheelchair doubles after a straight-set victory over Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda.

The second seeds beat the Argentine-Japanese pair 6-3 6-2.

They will face the winner of Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer versus Joachim Gerard and Stefan Olsson.

Hewett, 19, is making his debut at Flushing Meadows, while 25-year-old Reid won the title in 2015.