US Open 2017: Kevin Anderson beats Pablo Carreno Busta to reach final

Kevin Anderson's serve caused Pablo Carreno Busta major problems

US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary.

Kevin Anderson fought back to beat Pablo Carreno Busta in four sets and become South Africa's first US Open singles finalist since 1965.

Anderson, seeded 28th, beat the Spanish 12th seed 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 in New York.

He will face world number one Rafael Nadal or 24th seed Juan Martin del Potro in Sunday's final.

More soon.