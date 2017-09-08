US Open 2017: Kevin Anderson beats Pablo Carreno Busta to reach final
-
- From the section Tennis
|US Open
|Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 Aug-10 Sept
|BBC coverage: Live radio and text commentary.
Kevin Anderson fought back to beat Pablo Carreno Busta in four sets and become South Africa's first US Open singles finalist since 1965.
Anderson, seeded 28th, beat the Spanish 12th seed 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 in New York.
He will face world number one Rafael Nadal or 24th seed Juan Martin del Potro in Sunday's final.
More soon.
- US Open semi-finals - live radio & text
- Live scores and results
- Murray & Hingis reach mixed doubles final
|Follow tennis with the BBC
|Alerts: Tennis news sent to your phone
|My Sport: Sign up to follow tennis news