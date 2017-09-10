US Open: Alfie Hewett loses wheelchair singles final to Stephane Houdet

Alfie Hewett was making his first appearance at the US Open

Britain's Alfie Hewett was beaten 6-2 4-6 6-3 by France's Stephane Houdet in the US Open wheelchair singles final.

Hewett had hoped to add the title to the doubles trophy he won on Saturday.

But Hewett, who won his maiden Grand Slam singles trophy at the French Open this summer, succumbed to fatigue.

Hewett, 19, beat compatriot Gordon Reid in a three-hour semi-final on Saturday before teaming up with the Scot to defeat 46-year-old Houdet and Nicolas Peifer in the doubles final later on.

"Congratulations to Steph for a great final," said Hewett. "I just didn't have enough in the tank after such an exhausting singles and doubles yesterday.

"But I'm proud to be in the final in my first time here. There's a lot of positives to take and hopefully I can be back next year."

The teenager was outplayed by Houdet in the opening set but recovered from a break down in the second to level when the Frenchman double-faulted.

However, Hewitt failed to hold his serve once in the final set and Houdet clinched his first Grand Slam singles title in four years.