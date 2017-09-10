Rafael Nadal wins US Open with straight-set win over Kevin Anderson
Rafael Nadal won his third US Open and 16th Grand Slam title with a one-sided victory over South Africa's Kevin Anderson in New York.
The world number one powered to a 6-3 6-3 6-4 victory in Sunday's final at Flushing Meadows.
The Spaniard, 31, has now won two Slams in the same year for the first time since 2013, having won the French Open in June.
