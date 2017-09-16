Davis Cup semi-finals: Australia and France lead after winning doubles

Lleyton Hewitt's side are one win away from the Davis Cup final

Australia took a 2-1 lead in their Davis Cup semi-final against Belgium with victory in the doubles.

John Peers and Jordan Thompson beat Rubens Bemelmans and Arthur de Greef 6-3 6-4 6-0 on clay in Brussels.

In the other semi-final, nine-time champions France lead Serbia, who are without Novak Djokovic, 2-1.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut beat Filip Krajinovic and Nenad Zimonjic 6-1 6-2 7-6 (7-3) in less than two hours on clay in Lille.

Herbert and Mahut, two-time Grand Slam doubles winners, lost only two points on serve in the first set and were barely troubled.

Serbia began the day level at 1-1 following Friday's singles rubbers, with world number 80 Dusan Lajovic having secured a shock victory over 22nd-ranked Lucas Pouille.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga saw off Davis Cup debutant Laslo Djere to level for favourites France, who are trying to win a first Davis Cup title since 2001.

The score was also level after the opening day in Brussels, after David Goffin beat John Millman and Nick Kyrgios came back from two sets to one down to beat Steve Darcis.

Australia, under captain Lleyton Hewitt, are attempting to secure a first Davis Cup triumph since 2003.