Wuhan Open: Agnieszka Radwanska beaten by Ashleigh Barty in last 16

Radwanska has fallen 10 place in the world rankings this year

Ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was beaten by Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the last 16 of the Wuhan Open.

Radwanska, 28, rallied to dominate the second set and force a decider but Barty progressed 4-6 6-0 6-4.

The Pole's ranking has fallen from world number three at the end of 2016 to 13 before the event in China.

World number 37 Barty knocked Great Britain's Johanna Konta out in the last 32 and now faces Karolina Pliskova or Qiang Wang in the quarter-finals.

Barty is in the same half of the draw as world number one Garbine Muguruza, who plays Poland's Magda Linette in the last 16 on Wednesday.