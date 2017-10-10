Shanghai Masters: Aljaz Bedene beats Paolo Lorenzi to reach second round

Bedene broke twice to take the first set in just 29 minutes

British number two Aljaz Bedene reached the second round of the Shanghai Masters with a straight-sets defeat of Italian world number 39 Paolo Lorenzi.

The 28-year-old won 6-1 6-4 in an hour and 13 minutes and will now face German third seed Alexander Zverev, who was given a first-round bye.

World number 48 Bedene hit 10 aces and won 84% of the points on his serve.

Later on Tuesday, British number three Kyle Edmund will play Croatian fourth seed Marin Cilic in the second round.

Edmund served well to beat Jiri Vesely 6-3 6-2 in one hour and seven minutes to set up the tie with the 2014 US Open champion.