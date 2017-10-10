Linz Open: Britain's Naomi Broady out in first round

Naomi Broady is ranked 132 in the world

British number three Naomi Broady was knocked out in the first round of the Linz Open in three sets by Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old lost 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 in two hours, 10 minutes in Austria.

World number 132 Broady served 16 aces but added 10 double faults to Tomova's none as the world number 151 fought back from a set down.

Broady made the first round via a lucky loser spot having lost in qualifying to Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova.