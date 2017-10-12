Shanghai Masters: Grigor Dimitrov beats Sam Querrey to strengthen ATP World Tour Finals bid
-
- From the section Tennis
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov improved his chances of reaching the ATP World Tour Finals with a straight-sets win against fellow hopeful Sam Querrey in Shanghai.
Dimitrov, ranked ninth in the world, won 6-3 7-6 (7-3) against the American in their last-16 match.
Victory moved Dimitrov to fifth in the ATP Race To London, with the top eight sealing a place at the O2 next month.
Marin Cilic is also through after a win against Steve Johnson, while Juan Martin del Potro beat Alexander Zverev.
Dimitrov, 26, will meet either Spanish top seed Rafael Nadal or Italy's Fabio Fognini in the quarter-finals.
They meet later on Thursday ahead of second seed Roger Federer's match against Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov.
Argentina's Del Potro, 29, moved a step closer to his first final since the Rio 2016 Olympics by beating third seed Zverev.
The 20-year-old German comfortably took the first set before losing his temper and smashing his racquet in the third set as Del Potro, who reached the US Open semi-finals last month, fought back to win 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.
Fourth seed Cilic, 29, won 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 against American Johnson, setting up a last-eight match against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
