Shanghai Masters: Grigor Dimitrov beats Sam Querrey to strengthen ATP World Tour Finals bid

Dimitrov has won three ATP tour titles this year and reached the Australian Open semi-finals in January

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov improved his chances of reaching the ATP World Tour Finals with a straight-sets win against fellow hopeful Sam Querrey in Shanghai.

Dimitrov, ranked ninth in the world, won 6-3 7-6 (7-3) against the American in their last-16 match.

Victory moved Dimitrov to fifth in the ATP Race To London, with the top eight sealing a place at the O2 next month.

Marin Cilic is also through after a win against Steve Johnson, while Juan Martin del Potro beat Alexander Zverev.

Dimitrov, 26, will meet either Spanish top seed Rafael Nadal or Italy's Fabio Fognini in the quarter-finals.

They meet later on Thursday ahead of second seed Roger Federer's match against Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Argentina's Del Potro, 29, moved a step closer to his first final since the Rio 2016 Olympics by beating third seed Zverev.

The 20-year-old German comfortably took the first set before losing his temper and smashing his racquet in the third set as Del Potro, who reached the US Open semi-finals last month, fought back to win 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4.

Fourth seed Cilic, 29, won 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 against American Johnson, setting up a last-eight match against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.