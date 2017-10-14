Maria Sharapova beats Shuai Peng to reach Tianjin Open final

Sharapova has won 35 WTA titles

Former world number one Maria Sharapova reached her first WTA final since returning from a drugs ban as she beat Shuai Peng 6-3 6-1 at the Tianjin Open.

Sharapova, 30, came back to the tour in April following a 15-month ban for taking the banned drug meldonium.

The Russian took 78 minutes to beat third seed Peng and maintained her record of not dropping a set this week.

She will play 19-year-old world number 102 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who beat Italy's Sara Errani 6-1 6-3.

Sharapova, currently ranked 86th in the world, made the last 16 at the US Open last month and also reached the last 16 in Beijing last week, before losing to world number one Simona Halep.

It is her first final since May 2015, when she won the Italian Open.

In June the following year she received a two-year ban for a prohibited substance but in October 2016 that was reduced to 15 months after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

She lost to Peng in China in 2009 but that remains her only defeat in seven meetings with the Chinese player, the world number 25.