Luxembourg Open: Heather Watson through to quarter-finals

Heather Watson is ranked 85th in the world

Britain's Heather Watson is through to the the quarter-finals of the Luxembourg Open after beating Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in straight sets.

Watson, 25, beat the third seed 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 24 minutes.

The British number number two will play Elise Mertens in the last eight after Belgium's world number 38 saw off American Madison Brengle.

Britain's Naomi Broady plays her last-16 match at 14:30 BST against 2014 Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki.