Luxembourg Open: Watson & Broady lose in quarter-finals
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Heather Watson and Naomi Brady were both knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Luxembourg Open.
Twenty-five-year old Watson, the British number two and world number 81, lost 6-4 6-4 to Beligian Elise Mertens.
British number three Naomi Broady, 25, was beaten 6-0 5-7 6-1 in her first WTA quarter-final by Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig of Puerto Rico.
Puig meets Belgian Elise Mertens in the semis and France's Pauline Parmentier will play German Caroline Witthoft.