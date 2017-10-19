Luxembourg Open: Watson & Broady lose in quarter-finals

From the section

British number two Watson had beaten third seed Annett Kontaveit to reach the last eight

Britain's Heather Watson and Naomi Brady were both knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Luxembourg Open.

Twenty-five-year old Watson, the British number two and world number 81, lost 6-4 6-4 to Beligian Elise Mertens.

British number three Naomi Broady, 25, was beaten 6-0 5-7 6-1 in her first WTA quarter-final by Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig of Puerto Rico.

Puig meets Belgian Elise Mertens in the semis and France's Pauline Parmentier will play German Caroline Witthoft.