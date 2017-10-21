Kremlin Cup: Julia Goerges beats Daria Kasatkina to claim third WTA title

Julia Goerges (left) has now won three titles on the WTA tour

Julia Goerges beat Russia's Daria Kasatkina in straight sets to win her first WTA title for six years at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

The German seventh seed, ranked 27th, eased to a 6-1 6-2 win over Kastakina, ranked 28th.

Goerges claimed her third WTA title and first since 2011, after finishing runner-up three times this season.

The victory will see her move back into the top 20 and displace Angelique Kerber as German number one on Monday.

It took Goerges one hour and six minutes to register her third victory over Kastakina in five meetings.

She also hit four aces during the victory, making her only the third player to serve over 400 aces during a single season since 2008.

"I've been working hard for this moment. I'm so happy and so emotional right now," Goerges said after the match.

"But at the same time it means a lot for me that I can share this moment with Dasha [Kasatkina]."