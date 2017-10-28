Vienna Open: Britain's Kyle Edmund loses to Lucas Pouille in semi-final

Edmund has played in three ATP semi-finals this year

Kyle Edmund's wait for a first ATP Tour final continues after he lost to France's Lucas Pouille in the Vienna Open semi-finals.

The 22-year-old British number three was beaten 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 6-3 in two hours and 17 minutes.

Edmund, ranked 63rd in the world, took the opening set on a tie-break but Pouille hit back to win a hard-fought contest.

Pouille will face France's Jo Wilfried Tsonga in the final.

The world number 23 had to save six break points in the opening set before racing into a 4-0 lead in the tie-break.

Edmund refused to be beaten and saved two set points before taking the tie-break 9-7.

But he then dropped his serve at the start of the second to allow Pouille back into the match and two more breaks in the decider sealed the outcome.

Tsonga beat German Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 in his semi-final.

In Basel, Roger Federer will take on Juan Martin del Potro in Sunday's Swiss Indoors final.

Top seed Federer, looking for a record eighth title at his hometown event, beat Belgian third seed David Goffin 6-1 6-2 in one hour to reach his 13th Basel final and eighth of the season.

Argentine Del Potro won 6-4 6-4 against Croatia's Marin Cilic.

Del Potro won the Swiss Indoors title in 2012 and 2013 at the expense of world number two Federer.

"I'm surprised to be in the final, it's my fourth week in a row after many years," Del Potro said. "My body is still there.

"I need to play better against Roger than I did today."