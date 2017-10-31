Paris Masters: Kyle Edmund beats Evgeny Donskoy to reach second round

Kyle Edmund reached his third ATP semi-final of the year in Vienna last weekend

British number three Kyle Edmund saved a match point as he fought back to beat Evgeny Donskoy in three sets to reach the second round of the Paris Masters.

The 22-year-old defeated his Russian opponent 5-7 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 to set up a meeting with Jack Sock on Wednesday.

Edmund was 7-6 down in the second-set tie-break, but saved match point on his serve before taking the set and clinching victory in the third.

The world number 50 has reached three ATP semi-finals this year.