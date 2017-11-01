Andy Murray: Scot to drop out of top 10 for first time in three years

The 30-year-old Scot will drop out of the top 10 for the first time in three years

Andy Murray will drop out of the world's top 10 for the first time in three years when the men's tennis rankings are released on Monday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has not played since July as he recovers from a hip injury.

Currently third in the rankings, Murray is about to lose 2,500 points which will see him slip to at least 15th.

The last time the 30-year-old Scot was outside the top 10 was in October 2014, when he was 11th in the world.

Rafael Nadal, who won both the French and US Opens in 2017, is guaranteed to finish the season as the year-end world number one.