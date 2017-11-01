Victoria Azarenka to miss Belarus v USA Fed Cup final amid child custody battle

Azarenka is a two-time Grand Slam champion, having lifted the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013

Belarus' Victoria Azarenka will miss the Fed Cup final against the United States as she continues to battle for custody of her baby son.

The 28-year-old pulled out of the US Open in August as she was unwilling to leave 10-month old Leo in California where a judge has ruled he must stay while his future is being decided.

"It's a pity but we just can't change anything right now," said Belarus captain Eduard Dubrov.

The tie begins on 11 November in Minsk.

Azarenka has not played since her fourth-round defeat by Simona Halep at Wimbledon in July.

In her absence, Belarus, who are competing in the final for the first time, will rely on world number 78 Aryna Sabalenka, 19, to lead their campaign.

The United States, who are without both Serena and Venus Williams, have selected US Open champion Sloane Stephens, Coco Vandeweghe, Shelby Rogers and Alison Riske.