Rafael Nadal: World number one withdraws from Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal beat Pablo Cuevas in three sets on Thursday

World number one Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Paris Masters with a knee injury.

The Spaniard was due to face Serb Filip Krajinovic in the quarter-finals on Friday, but said he was suffering from a right knee problem and pulled out before the match.

The 31-year-old had the knee strapped during his third-round win over Pablo Cuevas on Thursday.

"I am sad to pull out from here," he said.

Nadal said he was aiming to return for the season-ending ATP Tour Finals, which take place in London from 12-19 November.

"I am going to do my treatment and my best to be playing in London," he added.