Paris Masters: Filip Krajinovic beats John Isner to reach final

Filip Krajinovic returned to the world's top 100 this year after struggling with injury

Qualifier Filip Krajinovic stunned world number 14 John Isner to reach Sunday's final of the Paris Masters.

Serb Krajinovic, playing in his first semi-final of the season, beat Isner 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-5) to ensure the American cannot qualify for the season-ending ATP Tour Finals in London.

Krajinovic, ranked 77th in the world, will play another American - 16th seed Jack Sock - in the final.

Sock beat France's Julien Benneteau 7-5 6-2 in the second semi-final.

If he beats Krajinovic - playing in his first ATP Masters final - he will take the final qualifying spot for the Tour Finals from Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

Krajinovic, 25, received a walkover into the semi-final after Rafael Nadal withdrew on Friday with a knee injury.

Isner started strongly, forcing the Serb to save three break points in his opening service game, but Krajinovic broke Isner in the fifth game.

Big-serving Isner sent down 31 aces but Krajinovic held his nerve in the deciding set, before bursting into tears as he won the tie-break.