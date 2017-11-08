ATP World Tour Finals: BBC extends broadcast deal by two years up to 2020

Andy Murray finished last year as world number one after winning the ATP World Tour Finals trophy

ATP World Tour Finals Venue: The 02 Arena, London Dates: 12-19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app, listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and follow text updates online.

The BBC will continue to broadcast the ATP World Tour Finals after agreeing an extension to the current deal for the 2019 and 2020 tournaments.

The deal is for exclusive free-to-air TV rights for eight singles matches, including a semi-final and the final, plus streaming on online platforms.

The BBC will also have non-exclusive radio rights for the whole tournament and ATP Masters 1000 matches.

The 2017 finals take place in London from 12-19 November, live on the BBC.

The BBC's director of sport, Barbara Slater, said: "We're thrilled to extend our partnership with ATP ensuring top-class tennis continues to reach the widest possible audience on free-to-air TV, radio and our live streaming service."

ATP executive chairman and president Chris Kermode added: "The BBC has provided a terrific platform for our season finale since we moved the tournament to London in 2009, giving millions of fans in the UK the opportunity to watch the very best in men's professional tennis.

"We're delighted to extend our partnership a further two years through to 2020."

The ATP World Tour Finals is the climax to the men's season, with the top eight qualified singles players and doubles teams vying for the final title of the season.

Britain's Andy Murray defeated Novak Djokovic to win his first ATP Finals title in 2016 and end the year as the world number one.

Spain's Rafael Nadal will finish 2017 at the top of the world rankings and will compete in the finals at the O2 Arena along with six-time Swiss champion Roger Federer, debutants Alexander Zverev of Germany, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, David Goffin of Belgium and America's Jack Sock, plus Austria's Dominic Thiem and Croatia's Marin Cilic.