ATP World Tour Finals: Rafael Nadal to play Goffin; Roger Federer opens against Sock

Rafael Nadal has never won the ATP World Tour Finals

ATP World Tour Finals Venue: The 02 Arena, London Dates: 12-19 November

World number one Rafael Nadal will play David Goffin in his opening ATP Finals match on Monday.

Spaniard Nadal has been grouped with Belgium's Goffin, Dominic Thiem of Austria and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

The first group begins on Sunday, with six-time Swiss winner Roger Federer playing Jack Sock of the USA, and Germany's Alexander Zverev against Czech Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic.

ATP World Tour Finals singles draw Pete Sampras group Boris Becker group Rafael Nadal [1] Roger Federer [2] Dominic Thiem [4] Alexander Zverev [3] Grigor Dimitrov [6] Marin Cilic [5] David Goffin [7] Jack Sock [8]

The best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams from the tour go head-to-head for the prestigious end-of-season titles.

Each player competes in three group matches, playing for a spot in the semi-finals.

Britain's defending champion Andy Murray misses out after ending his season early through injury.

Nadal, who has won six titles this year including the French and US Open, has already guaranteed top spot in the world rankings this season.

He pulled out of the Paris Masters earlier this month with a knee injury and said he would "do his best" to return for the Finals.

In the doubles draw, Britain's Jamie Murray and his partner Bruno Soares will start their quest for the trophy against the American Bryan brothers.

Schedule

Sunday (All times GMT)

12:00: Kontinen/Peers v Harrison/Venus

Not before 14:00: Federer v Sock

Not before 18:00: Rojer/Tecau v Herbert/Mahut

Not before 20:00: Zverev v Cilic

