Hua Hin Championships: Naomi Broady and Monique Adamczak through to semis in Thailand

Naomi Broady is 91st in the doubles rankings

Britain's Naomi Broady and her partner Monique Adamczak are through to the doubles semi-finals at the Hua Hin Championships in Thailand.

Broady and Adamczak needed only 74 minutes to overcome Thai pair Luksika Kumkhum and Nudnida Luangnam in a 6-2 6-4 win.

They will play third seeds Dalila Jakupovic and Irina Khromacheva in the last four.

Broady, 27, has never won an event on the WTA tour.

She is attempting to reach her first doubles final since losing at the Hong Kong Open with fellow Briton Heather Watson just over a year ago.