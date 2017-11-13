ATP Finals: Grigor Dimitrov beats Dominic Thiem on London Finals debut

Grigor Dimitrov has qualified for the season-ending Finals for the first time in his career

ATP Finals Venue: The 02 Arena, London Dates: 12-19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app, listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and follow text updates online.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov made a winning ATP Finals debut as he saw off Austrian Dominic Thiem in three dramatic sets at the O2 Arena.

Sixth seed Dimitrov beat fourth seed Thiem 6-3 5-7 7-5 in the opening round-robin match in the Pete Sampras Group.

Dimitrov failed to serve out the match at the first time of asking, only for Thiem to hand him a second opportunity with two double faults in a row.

Rafael Nadal takes on David Goffin in the second singles match at 20:00 GMT.

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev won the opening matches in the Boris Becker Group on Sunday.

The pair will meet in Tuesday's second singles match at 20:00 GMT, after Marin Cilic plays Jack Sock at 14:00.

