World number one Rafael Nadal says he hopes to be fit for the start of the new season after pulling out of the ATP Finals and bringing an end to his season after he lost to Belgian seventh seed David Goffin in his opening round-robin match.

Nadal said before the tournament his knee was "not perfect" but fought hard before losing 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4.

READ MORE: Nadal ends season after Goffin defeat

WATCH MORE: Five best shots as Dimitrov edges past Thiem