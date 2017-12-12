BBC Sport - Fissette partnership 'ran its natural course' - Johanna Konta on coach change
Fissette partnership 'ran its course' - Konta
- From the section Tennis
British number one Johanna Konta tells BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller that she split with coach Wim Fissette because their relationship had "ran its natural course".
Konta confirmed Michael Joyce will be her new coach earlier this month.
