Andy Murray: Three-time Grand Slam champion out of Australian Open with injury

Britain's Andy Murray has pulled out of the Australian Open after failing to recover from an ongoing hip injury.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon last summer.

Murray, 30, boarded a flight from Brisbane to Melbourne at noon local time on Thursday but his ultimate destination will be London and not the Rod Laver Arena.

The Australian Open starts on 15 January.

Former world number one Murray has slipped to 16th in the rankings since he was beaten by America's Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals last summer.

He attempted to return at the US Open in August but pulled out two days before the start of the tournament.

The Scot's most recent match was a one-set exhibition match against Roberto Bautista Agut in Abu Dhabi last week.

He also played an exhibition match against Roger Federer in November, losing 6-3 3-6 10-6 to the 2017 Australian Open and Wimbledon champion.

Murray had hoped to make his return proper at this week's Brisbane International tournament, but withdrew 48 hours before his first match with the American Ryan Harrison.

In an emotional post on social media, Murray explained how demoralising it is to be short of fitness despite six months of painstaking rehabilitation. He stressed surgery was still something he wanted to avoid, but that it was now something he may have to consider.