Novak Djokovic pulls out of Qatar Open, Murray to play Harrison or Mayer in Brisbane

Novak Djokovic has not played since losing in the last eight at Wimbledon in July

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Qatar Open in Doha because of his ongoing elbow injury.

His latest withdrawal will raise doubts about if he will play at the Australian Open after the Serb had also pulled out of an exhibition match in Doha.

"Only when I'm 100% ready to play, I will be able to come back. I hope it will be soon," said the 30-year-old.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray has been drawn to play Ryan Harrison or Leonardo Mayer at the Brisbane International.

The Briton, now ranked 16 in the world, flew to Australia on Friday after losing a one-set exhibition match to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in Abu Dhabi.

Murray was intending only to practise as he recovers from a hip problem but agreed to replace Djokovic after he withdrew from the match.

The Scot has been given a first-round bye prior to facing American Harrison or Argentine Mayer in the second round.

Andy Murray said he "started to feel a bit better at the end" of his exhibition match against Roberto Bautista Agut

Testing openers for Konta and Edmund

British women's number one Johanna Konta, 26, will also be playing at the Brisbane tournament and has been drawn to face US Open finalist Madison Keys in the first round.

The world number nine ended her 2017 season early because of a foot injury and is working with new coach Michael Joyce.

Kyle Edmund, 22, will play 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the men's event.

Edmund was forced to retire with a back injury when they last met in the US Open third round in September.

The Brisbane tournament, which starts on Sunday, is intended to act as part of Murray's warm-up for the Australian Open, which begins on 15 January.

Djokovic was hoping to do the same at the Qatar Open, where he beat Murray in the final in 2017.

Djokovic and Murray have not played a competitive match since Wimbledon because of their injury problems.

The Serb added: "Unfortunately, the situation with the elbow has not changed for better since yesterday. I still feel the pain.

"After the thorough consultations with the medical team, we decided to keep up with the therapies and elbow treatments."