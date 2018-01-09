Australian Open 2018: BBC TV, radio and online coverage times

Roger Federer and Johanna Konta will be in action at the Australian Open

Australian Open 2018 Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia Dates: 15-28 January Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 20 January and follow live commentaries of the key matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and the BBC Sport website.

BBC Sport brings you live radio and text coverage plus TV highlights of the Australian Open from 15-28 January at Melbourne Park.

BBC Radio 5 live sports extra will bring you live commentary every day during Tennis Breakfast from 07:00 GMT, plus commentaries on other key matches during the fortnight.

BBC Two has daily afternoon highlights from the middle Saturday onwards.

The BBC Sport website will stream the live radio and TV highlights as well as hosting text commentaries on the best matches, reports, live scores and analysis.

Roger Federer will bid to retain the men's title, having overcome Rafael Nadal to win the men's final in 2017 but Serena Williams has decided she is not yet ready to return to defend the women's title.

Britain's Andy Murray pulled out of the tournament because of a serious hip problem but Johanna Konta has recovered from a minor niggle to play.

BBC coverage times

Times are GMT and subject to late changes. Further commentaries will be announced each day once the order of play is confirmed.

Monday, 15 January

First round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Tuesday, 16 January

First round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Wednesday, 17 January

Second round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Thursday, 18 January

Second round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Friday, 19 January

Third round

11:30-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Saturday, 20 January

Third round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

15:00-16:30, highlights - BBC Two

Sunday, 21 January

Fourth round

Live radio coverage TBC

18:00-19:00, highlights - BBC Two

Monday, 22 January

Fourth round

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:45-17:30, highlights - BBC Two

Tuesday, 23 January

Quarter-finals

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:45-17:30, highlights - BBC Two

Wednesday, 24 January

Quarter-finals

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

16:45-17:30, highlights - BBC Two

Thursday, 25 January

Semi-finals

07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

17:00-18:00, highlights - BBC Two

Friday, 26 January

Semi-finals

08:00-12:00, live radio coverage TBC

17:00-18:00, highlights - BBC Two

Saturday, 27 January

Women's final

08:30-11:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

13:15-14:30, highlights - BBC One

Sunday, 28 January

Men's final

08:30-12:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live

13:00-14:30, highlights - BBC Two

Catch-up

