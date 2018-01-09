Australian Open 2018: BBC TV, radio and online coverage times
|Australian Open 2018
|Venue: Melbourne Park, Australia Dates: 15-28 January
|Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC TV and online from 20 January and follow live commentaries of the key matches on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and the BBC Sport website.
BBC Sport brings you live radio and text coverage plus TV highlights of the Australian Open from 15-28 January at Melbourne Park.
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra will bring you live commentary every day during Tennis Breakfast from 07:00 GMT, plus commentaries on other key matches during the fortnight.
BBC Two has daily afternoon highlights from the middle Saturday onwards.
The BBC Sport website will stream the live radio and TV highlights as well as hosting text commentaries on the best matches, reports, live scores and analysis.
Roger Federer will bid to retain the men's title, having overcome Rafael Nadal to win the men's final in 2017 but Serena Williams has decided she is not yet ready to return to defend the women's title.
Britain's Andy Murray pulled out of the tournament because of a serious hip problem but Johanna Konta has recovered from a minor niggle to play.
BBC coverage times
Times are GMT and subject to late changes. Further commentaries will be announced each day once the order of play is confirmed.
Monday, 15 January
First round
07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Tuesday, 16 January
First round
07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Wednesday, 17 January
Second round
07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Thursday, 18 January
Second round
07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Friday, 19 January
Third round
11:30-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Saturday, 20 January
Third round
07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
15:00-16:30, highlights - BBC Two
Sunday, 21 January
Fourth round
Live radio coverage TBC
18:00-19:00, highlights - BBC Two
Monday, 22 January
Fourth round
07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
16:45-17:30, highlights - BBC Two
Tuesday, 23 January
Quarter-finals
07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
16:45-17:30, highlights - BBC Two
Wednesday, 24 January
Quarter-finals
07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
16:45-17:30, highlights - BBC Two
Thursday, 25 January
Semi-finals
07:00-14:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
17:00-18:00, highlights - BBC Two
Friday, 26 January
Semi-finals
08:00-12:00, live radio coverage TBC
17:00-18:00, highlights - BBC Two
Saturday, 27 January
Women's final
08:30-11:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
13:15-14:30, highlights - BBC One
Sunday, 28 January
Men's final
08:30-12:00, live coverage - BBC Radio 5 live
13:00-14:30, highlights - BBC Two
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports, schedules and videos, as well as highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.