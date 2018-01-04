Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci receives five-month drug ban

Bellucci has won four Tour-level titles, most recently the 2015 Geneva Open

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci has been banned for five months for doping, but was not guilty of any "significant fault or negligence" according to the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The 29-year-old world number 112, who reached a career-high ranking of 21 in 2010, tested positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide.

However the ITF accepted his result was due to faulty vitamin supplements.

"I never took anything that would favour me or break the rules," he said.

His backdated ban means he will be free to return to tennis on 1 February.

Bellucci's suspension means he will miss the Australian Open. He would have had to advance through qualifying to make the main draw of the season-opening Grand Slam event.