Nick Kyrgios beats Grigor Dimitrov to reach the Brisbane International final

Nick Kyrgios has won three ATP Tour titles

Australia's Nick Kyrgios reached the final of the Brisbane International after beating defending champion and world number three Grigor Dimitrov.

Kyrgios, ranked 21st in the world, won 3-6 6-1 6-4 against the Bulgarian.

The 22-year-old could win his first ATP Tour title on home soil when he plays Ryan Harrison in Sunday's final, after the American beat Australian wildcard Alex De Minaur 4-6 7-6 6-4.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, begins on 15 January.