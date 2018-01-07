Brisbane International: Nick Kyrgios wins first title on home soil

Kyrgios had won his two previous matches against world number 47 Harrison

Australian Nick Kyrgios made the most of his opportunities to win his first ATP Tour title on home soil at the Brisbane International.

The world number 21 put down a marker before his home Grand Slam by beating American Ryan Harrison 6-4 6-2.

Kyrgios had to save five break points in the first set but converted his only chance to seize the advantage.

The 22-year-old then dominated the second set to claim his fourth career title and his first since October 2016.

The only concern for Kyrgios before the Australian Open, which begins on 15 January, is an ongoing knee injury that seemed to hamper him in the early part of the match.

After losing the opening set, Harrison tried to rally at the start of the second but he dropped his serve with a double fault in his opening service game.