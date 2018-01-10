Australian Open: GB's Cameron Norrie through in qualifying but Liam Broady out

Cameron Norrie is through to the second of three qualifying rounds for the Australian Open

Britain's Cameron Norrie has reached the second qualifying round for the Australian Open, but Liam Broady will not feature in 2018's first Grand Slam.

Norrie, 22, saw off Filip Peliwo of Canada 6-1 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in the men's qualifying singles.

Broady, 24, took the first set against Italy's Matteo Berrettini but went down to a 7-5 3-6 6-7 (5-7) loss.

Norrie, who turned professional in 2017, faces Australia's John-Patrick Smith in the second qualifying round.

In the women's singles draw for the first qualifying round, Broady's sister Naomi will take on Liechtenstein's Kathinka Von Deichmann.

Fellow Briton Katie Boulter faces Kayla Day of the United States.

The Australian Open, which starts on 15 January, will not feature the injured Andy Murray or new mum Serena Williams.