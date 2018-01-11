Hobart International: Heather Watson beats Donna Vekic to reach semi-finals

Heather Watson beat America's Madison Brengle in the final of the Hobart International in 2015

British number two Heather Watson beat world number 55 Donna Vekic to make the semi-finals of the Hobart International in Australia.

Watson won 6-0 6-4 to reach her second WTA Tour semi-final since winning the Monterrey Open in March 2016.

The world number 74, who won the title in Tasmania in 2015, had a 6-0 5-0 lead but had to dig deep as her Croatian opponent won four games in a row.

Watson, 25, will face defending champion Elise Mertens on Friday.

The Briton last reached the semi-finals of a tour event at Eastbourne in 2017.

"My confidence is very high at the moment," Watson said. "At the beginning of the year, you want a lot of matches and that's definitely what I've gotten the last two weeks.

"Every match I play, I feel like I'm getting better and better, tennis-wise and mentally."