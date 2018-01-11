'I don't need money or Grand Slam titles - but I want them' - Serena Williams

Serena Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam title while eight weeks pregnant at the Australian Open in 2017

Serena Williams says that she "absolutely wants" more Grand Slam titles, but does not need them.

The 23-time champion, already the most successful player of the Open era, is two Grand Slam titles away from surpassing Margaret Court's record.

Williams, who said she was bedridden for six weeks after giving birth to daughter Olympia in September, said motherhood had taken away her anxiety.

"I don't need the money or the titles or the prestige," Williams told Vogue.

"I think having a baby might help. When I'm too anxious I lose matches, and I feel like a lot of that anxiety disappeared when Olympia was born.

"Maybe this goes without saying, but it needs to be said in a powerful way: I absolutely want more grand slams."

In a wide-ranging interview, Williams discussed:

The "low" moments of becoming a mother;

Her on-court rivalry with older sister Venus;

How she wants to teach her daughter not to "limit" herself

More to follow.