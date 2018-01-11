Australian Open: Johanna Konta faces USA's Madison Brengle in first round

Johanna Konta reached the last four of the Australian Open in 2016

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

British women's number one Johanna Konta will play the United States' Madison Brengle in the first round of the Australian Open.

The world number nine, who reached the last four in 2016, has lost to world number 92 Brengle in three of their four meetings.

British number two Heather Watson will face Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.

In the men's draw, top seed Rafael Nadal will play Dominican world number 81 Victor Estrella Burgos.

Swiss five-time champion Roger Federer will open his title defence against Slovenia's former British player Aljaz Bedene.

Kyle Edmund, who is the highest ranked British male in the absence of Andy Murray, has a tough match against 11th seed and US Open finalist Kevin Anderson.

