Australian Open 2018: Naomi Broady only Briton remaining in qualifying

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Naomi Broady is the only Briton left in qualifying for the Australian Open after compatriots Katie Boulter and Cameron Norrie were beaten.

Broady, the British number three, recovered to beat Liechtensteiner Kathinka von Deichmann 7-6 (7-4) 5-7 6-3 in the first round.

The seventh seed will face Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands next.

Broady needs three wins to qualify for the main draw of the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne on Monday.

Boulter retired with a leg problem while trailing American Kayla Day 6-4 6-7 (1-7) 5-2, while Norrie was beaten 6-4 6-3 by Australia's John-Patrick Smith in his second-round match.

Norrie's defeat means that Kyle Edmund is the only British man in the main draw.