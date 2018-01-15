Australian Open 2018: Grigor Dimitrov beats Dennis Novak in first round

Grigor Dimitrov lost to Rafael Nadal in last year's semi-finals

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Third seed Grigor Dimitrov progressed to the Australian Open second round with a straight-set win over Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak.

Dimitrov, 26, won 6-3 6-2 6-2 in one hour and 38 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

"I just tried to be compact, focused, used every opportunity I had and tried to save some energy," said the Bulgarian, a semi-finalist last year.

There was a surprise exit for American 16th seed John Isner, who lost 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-3 to Australia's Matthew Ebden.

Canadian 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov reached the second round, seeing off Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 6-3 7-6 (7-5).