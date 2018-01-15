Australian Open 2018: Venus Williams knocked out by Belinda Bencic
|2018 Australian Open
|Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Venus Williams has been knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open by world number 78 Belinda Bencic.
Last year's finalist was beaten 6-3 7-5 by the 20-year-old Swiss under the roof on Rod Laver Arena.
Bencic, a former top 10 player before a series of injuries in the past two years, hit 32 winners and only 12 unforced errors.
Fifth seed Williams, 37, also reached the Wimbledon final and US Open semi-final in 2017.
