Australian Open 2018: Venus Williams knocked out by Belinda Bencic

Belinda Bencic teamed up with Roger Federer to win the Hopman Cup team event for Switzerland earlier this month

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Venus Williams has been knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open by world number 78 Belinda Bencic.

Last year's finalist was beaten 6-3 7-5 by the 20-year-old Swiss under the roof on Rod Laver Arena.

Bencic, a former top 10 player before a series of injuries in the past two years, hit 32 winners and only 12 unforced errors.

Fifth seed Williams, 37, also reached the Wimbledon final and US Open semi-final in 2017.