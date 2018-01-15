Australian Open 2018: Venus Williams knocked out by Belinda Bencic

  • From the section Tennis
Belinda Bencic celebrates knocking out Venus Williams at the Australian Open
Belinda Bencic teamed up with Roger Federer to win the Hopman Cup team event for Switzerland earlier this month
2018 Australian Open
Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Venus Williams has been knocked out in the first round of the Australian Open by world number 78 Belinda Bencic.

Last year's finalist was beaten 6-3 7-5 by the 20-year-old Swiss under the roof on Rod Laver Arena.

Bencic, a former top 10 player before a series of injuries in the past two years, hit 32 winners and only 12 unforced errors.

Fifth seed Williams, 37, also reached the Wimbledon final and US Open semi-final in 2017.

Follow tennis with the BBC
Alerts: Tennis news sent to your phone
My Sport: Sign up to follow tennis news

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

In Case You Missed It...

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Also in Sport