Australian Open 2018: Sloane Stephens out in first round to Zhang Shuai

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

US Open champion Sloane Stephens was knocked out of the Australian Open in the first round by China's world number 34 Zhang Shuai.

The American lost 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 in one hour and 58 minutes in Melbourne.

World number 13 Stephens served for the match at 5-4 in the second set, before Zhang, 28, recovered to win the tie-break and also take the final set.

It was an eighth loss in a row for Stephens, whose last win came in the final at Flushing Meadows in September.

"I'm just going to stay positive and keep working to get back in the best shape and best place possible to do well for my next tournaments," said 24-year-old Stephens.

On a bad opening day for American players, 2017 semi-finalist Coco Vandeweghe was beaten 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 by Hungary's Timea Babos, while last year's finalist Venus Williams lost 6-3 7-5 to world number 78 Belinda Bencic.

French Open winner and seventh seed Jelena Ostapenko did make it through, seeing off Italy's Francesca Schiavone 6-1 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

German 12th seed Julia Gorges, who is now on a 15-match unbeaten run after winning her past three tournaments, progressed with a 6-4 6-4 victory against Sofia Kenin.

Meanwhile, world number 79 Kaia Kanepi knocked out 2014 finalist and 24th seed Dominika Cibulkova 6-2 6-2.