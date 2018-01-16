Australian Open 2018: Novak Djokovic beats Donald Young in return to action
|2018 Australian Open
|Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Six-time champion Novak Djokovic returned to action for the first time since Wimbledon with a one-sided win over Donald Young at the Australian Open.
The 30-year-old, seeded 14th after missing the second half of 2017 with an elbow injury, won 6-1 6-2 6-4.
He used a remodelled service action designed to take pressure off his elbow, and he dropped serve just once.
Djokovic faces France's Gael Monfils or Spain's Jaume Munar in round two.
More to follow.
