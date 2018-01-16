Australian Open 2018: Novak Djokovic beats Donald Young in return to action

By Piers Newbery

BBC Sport at Melbourne Park

  • From the section Tennis
Novak Djokovic playing against Donald Young in the Australian Open
Novak Djokovic, who had not played since Wimbledon because of an elbow injury, wore a support sleeve on his right arm against Donald Young
2018 Australian Open
Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic returned to action for the first time since Wimbledon with a one-sided win over Donald Young at the Australian Open.

The 30-year-old, seeded 14th after missing the second half of 2017 with an elbow injury, won 6-1 6-2 6-4.

He used a remodelled service action designed to take pressure off his elbow, and he dropped serve just once.

Djokovic faces France's Gael Monfils or Spain's Jaume Munar in round two.

More to follow.

