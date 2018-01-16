Australian Open 2018: Novak Djokovic beats Donald Young in return to action

Novak Djokovic, who had not played since Wimbledon because of an elbow injury, wore a support sleeve on his right arm against Donald Young

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic returned to action for the first time since Wimbledon with a one-sided win over Donald Young at the Australian Open.

The 30-year-old, seeded 14th after missing the second half of 2017 with an elbow injury, won 6-1 6-2 6-4.

He used a remodelled service action designed to take pressure off his elbow, and he dropped serve just once.

Djokovic faces France's Gael Monfils or Spain's Jaume Munar in round two.

