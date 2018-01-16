Australian Open 2018: Karolina Pliskova & Carolina Garcia progress to round two

From the section

Karolina Pliskova reached the Australian Open quarter-finals in 2017

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Sixth seed Karolina Pliskova progressed to the Australian Open second round with a straight-set victory over Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg.

Former world number one Pliskova, who reached the quarter-finals last year, won 6-3 6-4 in one hour and 32 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

France's Carolina Garcia also made it through, with the eighth seed seeing off Germany's Carina Witthoeft 7-5 6-3.

She will face Czech Marketa Vondrousova in round two on Thursday.