Australian Open 2018: Maria Sharapova beats Tatjana Maria to reach second round

Maria Sharapova won the Australian Open in 2008

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova powered into the Australian Open second round with a straight-set win over Germany's Tatjana Maria.

Sharapova, 30, saw off the world number 47 6-1 6-4 on the Margaret Court Arena.

It was the Russian's first match at Melbourne Park since failing a drugs test at the 2016 tournament, which led to a 15-month ban.

"It's been a couple of years since I have been back here, so I wanted to enjoy every moment," said Sharapova.

"It means a lot to me, I cherish these moments."

Sharapova, ranked 48, is looking to add to the Australian Open title she won in 2008.

The former world number one hit 22 winners to Maria's seven, but racked up 28 unforced errors and went a break down in the second set before recovering.

She will play Anastasija Sevastova or Varvara Lepchenko in the second round - Latvian 14th seed Sevastova beat Sharapova in the last 16 of the US Open in September.

"We know it's only going to get tougher with every match you play," she added. "It's a challenge, but that's why it's a Grand Slam."