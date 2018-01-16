Australian Open 2018: Johanna Konta beats Madison Brengle to reach second round

By Piers Newbery

BBC Sport at Melbourne Park

  • From the section Tennis
Breaking news
2018 Australian Open
Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.

British number one Johanna Konta made swift progress into the second round of the Australian Open with victory over American Madison Brengle.

Konta, seeded ninth, won 6-3 6-1 on Hisense Arena, the third show court at Melbourne Park.

The Briton had lost three of their four previous matches but was far too strong for the world number 90 this time.

Konta, 26, goes on to face American Bernarda Pera, the world number 123, in round two.

More to follow.

Follow tennis with the BBC
Alerts: Tennis news sent to your phone

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

In Case You Missed It...

Tennis coverage

Scores & Results

Featured

Also in Sport