Australian Open 2018: Johanna Konta beats Madison Brengle to reach second round
-
- From the section Tennis
|2018 Australian Open
|Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park
|Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary on the best matches on BBC Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra and online.
British number one Johanna Konta made swift progress into the second round of the Australian Open with victory over American Madison Brengle.
Konta, seeded ninth, won 6-3 6-1 on Hisense Arena, the third show court at Melbourne Park.
The Briton had lost three of their four previous matches but was far too strong for the world number 90 this time.
Konta, 26, goes on to face American Bernarda Pera, the world number 123, in round two.
More to follow.
|Follow tennis with the BBC
|Alerts: Tennis news sent to your phone