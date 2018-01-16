Australian Open 2018: Stan Wawrinka progresses on return from injury

Stan Wawrinka has never lost in the Australian Open first round

2018 Australian Open Dates: 15-28 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Stan Wawrinka survived a fightback from Ricardas Berankis to win in four sets and reach the Australian Open second round on his return from injury.

The ninth seed was playing his first match since having knee surgery after a first-round exit at Wimbledon in July.

The Swiss won the opening two sets, before losing seven successive games as Berankis took the third set and moved 3-0 up in the fourth on Hisense Arena.

But Wawrinka recovered to take the tie-break and win 6-3 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-2).